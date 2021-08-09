Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Mayfield Childcare’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About Mayfield Childcare
Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.