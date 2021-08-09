Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NEPT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

