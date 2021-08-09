TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $58,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 584.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,017,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after buying an additional 868,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

