Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

