Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

