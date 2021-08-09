iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $444.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

