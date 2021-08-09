Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

BAC stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

