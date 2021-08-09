Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 61,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $33.52 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

