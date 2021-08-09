Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.46% of Activision Blizzard worth $343,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

