Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

