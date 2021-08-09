Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,112 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $413.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $443.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

