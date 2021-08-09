First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

