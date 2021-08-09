Veriti Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 376.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

