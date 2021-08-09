Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.