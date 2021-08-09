Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $208.35 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

