Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.02 Million

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $126.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.52 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $453.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.39 million to $460.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $450.49 million to $532.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a PE ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

