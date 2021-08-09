Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

