Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,745.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $230,405.81 and approximately $32,745.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

