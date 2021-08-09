ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

