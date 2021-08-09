Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.63% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $423,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

KNX opened at $49.17 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

