TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

