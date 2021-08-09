Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.