Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 225 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $37,848,305. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,521.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,535.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

