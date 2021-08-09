Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

