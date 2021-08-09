Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Underperform

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.