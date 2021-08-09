-$0.15 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ONCY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

