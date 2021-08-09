Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $576,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,656 shares of company stock worth $1,761,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.