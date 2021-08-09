Aries Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $315.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

