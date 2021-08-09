Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.42 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

