Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.