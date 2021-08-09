American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

American International Group stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

