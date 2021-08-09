DA Davidson Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Neutral

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

