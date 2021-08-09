Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.