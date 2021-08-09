Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $247.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $251.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

MRTX opened at $151.40 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

