TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.20 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

