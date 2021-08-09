Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Holdings Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

