Stephens Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.84.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 460.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

