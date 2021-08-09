940 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 191,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $321.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.78. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $322.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

