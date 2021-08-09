Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 75.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

