BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC opened at $353.35 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

