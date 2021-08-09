BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

VLO stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.