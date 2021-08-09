BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $885,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $8,786,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

