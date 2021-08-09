BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $265.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

