BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,304 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

DRI stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

