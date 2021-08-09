Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 201,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after buying an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

