Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,940 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 198.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

NYSE:EL opened at $328.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

