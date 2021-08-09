Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

