Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,037 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $365.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

