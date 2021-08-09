Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.