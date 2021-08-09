Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Post worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Post by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

